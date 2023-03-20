Supporters of abortion rights gather at Phoenix park for Rally For Our Rights

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Supporters of abortion rights gathered at Phoenix Park for the rally for out rights even, calling for the legalization of abortion in Wisconsin.

Sara Thielen was among the speakers at the rally. She works as a registered nurse who helps women find resources regarding their pregnancy. She said rallies are crucial when fighting for this cause.

“It’s really important because I think for so long we’ve allowed people who want abortion to be illegal with the microphone for so long,” said Thielen. “They have been working while everyone else who has no problem with abortion being legal have not been doing anything because Roe V. Wade was the law of the land.”

Right now, abortion is illegal in Wisconsin with an exception for the mother’s life.

In response to this rally, Christine Lynch with Profile Wisconsin sent this statement:

“Rally for our Rights is a group that supports Planned Parenthood, essentially a group that historically supports abortions on demand and even up to birth.

My convictions are, like many that respect human life at all stages, that society should defend life at its most vulnerable. My favorite quote is by the scientist that discovered Trisomy 21, Jerome Lejeune, said, “We need to be clear: The quality of a civilization can be measured by the respect it has for its weakest members. There is no other criterion.”

I have seen women harmed detrimentally by abortion. At a time when they deserve the most support, women are abandoned to procedures that are extremely harmful, physically, emotionally, and psychologically. There are better “choices”, we need to be agents of that support.

The 1849 law in Wisconsin bans abortion, ultimately protecting the unborn child’s life, as well as the women, men and families involved. People that say the 1849 law is outdated. It actually is more humane and modern. Abortion and infanticide, alongside many other barbaric practices, have been with us since ancient times. Women and children deserve better, they deserve protection and support.

There are several groups in Wisconsin that are effective in helping women, Apple Pregnancy Center, Wisconsin Right to Life, Wisconsin Family Action, Prolife Wisconsin function to name a few. "

Those who are pro-choice argue the 1849 Wisconsin law that bans abortions is outdated.

UW-Eau Claire student organizer Rossellin Gaitan said supporters of abortion rights need to call on those in charge to help make the change they want to see.

“It’s difficult being a woman in Wisconsin. And I know there’s people working towards better change. But those within positions of power in our legislators and out law makers to listen. Especially to our youth,” said Gaitan.

Those on either side of the issue say the future of abortion could be decided with the Wisconsin Supreme Court Election.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law.

That case is likely heading to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

