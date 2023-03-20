UW-Eau Claire athletic director retiring at end of spring semester

Dan Schumacher
Dan Schumacher(COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletic Director Dan Schumacher is set to retire at the end of spring semester.

According to a media release from UW-Eau Claire, it comes after leading Blugold Athletics for the past nine years.

“Dan will leave a strong legacy for our Blugold Athletics program and I want to thank him, not only for the success of our teams, but for always putting student success at the forefront,” Chancellor James Schmidt said. “Dan exemplified our commitment to Blugold excellence and to providing our students with the experiences and opportunities to lead and succeed.”

UW-Eau Claire will begin a nationwide search for an athletic director in the coming weeks, according to the media release from UW-Eau Claire.

Additional information about Schumacher and his accomplishments is available in the full media release on UW-Eau Claire’s website HERE.

