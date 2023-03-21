Chippewa Valley volunteer opportunities now available on 1 digital platform

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new tool to help get more people engaged in the community is available online, creating a one-stop shop for all things volunteer in the Chippewa Valley.

The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced a partnership with Visit Eau Claire to combine area volunteer opportunities onto one digital platform. The United Way’s volunteer guide has existed on paper for decades, but it’s now available online along with other non-profit opportunities.

The website, ChippewaValleyVolunteer.com, took many years of planning to make sure that as many organizations and events could be included as possible.

“So as volunteerism has decreased a little bit over the last few years, we want to try to remove barriers for people that want to volunteer. One of those barriers is searching in 15 different spots to find what opportunities are out there. So this removes that barrier,” Andy Neborak, UWGCV Executive Director, said.

Visit the website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.