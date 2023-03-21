Congressman Tom Tiffany holds listening session in Chippewa County

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany held a listening session in Chippewa County Tuesday to give an update from Washington.

The listening session took place at DJ’s Restaurant in Cadott. Tiffany says it’s important to hear from community members in Cadott as they were just added to the 7th Congressional District in 2021.

Tiffany talked about how his second term in Congress is different from his first.

“It is much different being in the majority, being able to control the agenda that’s going out there. And we passed some good stuff. I think so far. You know, voting to defund the 87,000 additional IRS agents refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the COVID emergency. I think there’s been a number of good things that we’ve done along those lines,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R) WI 7th Congressional District, said.

Tiffany reminded those who attended to get out and vote in the April 4 spring election.

