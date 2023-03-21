CVTC dental workers provide care overseas

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From creating partial dentures to filling cavities, dental workers in the Chippewa Valley spent a week in January helping people in the Dominican Republic gain their smiles back.

Six dentists, two lab technicians, and a handful of assistants and volunteers went on this trip to the San Cristobal region of the country with the partnership of World Servants and the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota. While in the country, the care team spent their days working to alleviate pain and restore smiles.

“I’ve always wanted to do dental mission work,” Emily Severson, a dental assistant and dental assistant instructor at CVTC said. “There’s a lot of mission trips out there but dental is, you know, a big passion of mine.”

In January, Severson headed to the Dominican Republic for the fourth time, where she and other dental care workers aimed to treat as many patients as they could.

“We do a lot of fillings, many fillings, many extractions. We have two lab people that come with us and they work on taking impressions and fabricating partials for our patients,” Severson said.

Severson said patients ranged from four to 70-80 years old. This was Dr. Nick Miskulin’s, a dentist and CVTC preceptor, second year going to the Dominican Republic. He said seeing their smiles after treatment was very rewarding.

“It was incredible. These patients, these people would come miles out,” Miskulin said. “Basically, they would walk three or four hours to get to the clinic and, you know, get their work done.”

The dental care team helped 229 patients over the week, prioritizing oral health and in turn, overall health.

“In rural parts of the Dominican, access to care is very liming and a lot of it is, you know, a lot of people are in pain,” Miskulin said. “For us to go down there and try to alleviate some of this pain for these people, it just, it really is life-giving for them and life-giving for us.”

The dental team completed 318 extractions and provided 165 partial dentures.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.