Heartbroken mother fights for tougher drunk driving laws in Wisconsin

Sheila Lockwood (left) is picture with her son Austin and two other family members.
Sheila Lockwood (left) is picture with her son Austin and two other family members.
By Tim Elliott
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois mother has been on a crusade to toughen Wisconsin’s drunk driving laws ever since her son was killed in 2018.

Sheila Lockwood was in Madison on Tuesday visiting state lawmakers. She’s hoping to convince them to support various pieces of legislation that will hopefully deter people from getting drunk and then getting behind the wheel.

“Impaired driving destroyed my life,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood’s son Austin was killed in 2018 by a drunk driver. Austin was the passenger in a vehicle driven by a drunk driver. The driver crashed into a tree in Rhinelander. The driver survived. Austin did not. He was 23-years-old. The man who was convicted of killing her son received three years in prison, she says.

Austin Lockwood was 23-years-old when he was killed.
Austin Lockwood was 23-years-old when he was killed.

“It’s so important because I never want any other family to ever experience what we have gone through,” said Sheila. “And if I can turn this pain into some sort of purpose, that’s what I want to do.”

Sheila says she’s been to Madison several times in the past to speak with lawmakers. She even helped get a bill passed that requires a 5-year minimum prison sentence if someone is convicted of killing someone while drinking and driving.

Now, Sheila wants more.

She works alongside Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD and is pushing for legislation that would require all convicted drunk drivers to blow into a breathalyzer before their vehicle could start.

Another proposal she’s fighting for is known as Bentley’s Law. That would require drunk drivers who killed a parent or guardian to pay child support. The state of Tennessee adopted that law last year, according to MADD.

Sheila is hoping that lawmakers and Wisconsin residents heed her warning.

“I don’t think they feel strongly about it. I don’t want to hear it’s a cultural thing. I don’t want to hear that because we are all able to make good choices and driving impaired is not a good choice so just don’t do it.” she said.

