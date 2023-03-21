K9 assists in drug seizure in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A K9 assisted in the seizure of about 236 grams of methamphetamine in Rusk County during a traffic stop.

A social post via the Rusk County, WI Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page states in part quote, “On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Justice (DOJ), Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) resolved a 3-month long drug investigation. During this investigation, K9 Kona was utilized during a traffic stop and detected approximately 236 grams of methamphetamine.”

According to the social post, investigators and the Barron/Rusk ERT conducted searches in Rusk County resulting in the seizure of 444 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of MDMA, 24 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, one modified shotgun and $4,700.00.

