Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves one dead, five injured

A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene, and five women sustained non-fatal-injuries
The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.(MGN)
By Julia Marshall
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) - One teen is dead and five women are injured following a shooting in Milwaukee overnight.

The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene and five people were injured, a 22-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old woman.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

