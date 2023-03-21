Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – One man is dead after a customer at a Middleton auto dealership shot one of its employees over a previous vehicle purchase, the Middleton Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning.

The police department is now investigating the man’s death as a homicide and has taken a 23-year-old Fitchburg woman into custody. The suspect, Jakira Anderson, has been booked on a count of first-degree intentional homicide, the police statement said.

According to police, they found the victim, whose name has not been released, when officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, in the 3000 block of Parmenter Street, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anderson was found in Madison about two hours later and arrested.

Jakira Anderson, 23, was arrested on a first-degree intentional homicide count after a shooting involving an employee at a Middleton auto dealership. (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand explained during a Monday afternoon news conference that investigators considered the shooting an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the greater community.

The investigation into the shooting is still underway. The police department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 608-824-7300 or Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left online at P3Tips.com.

Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street. (NBC15)

