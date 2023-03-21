Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – One man is dead after a customer at a Middleton auto dealership shot one of its employees over a previous vehicle purchase, the Middleton Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning.

The police department is now investigating the man’s death as a homicide and has taken a 23-year-old Fitchburg woman into custody. The suspect, Jakira Anderson, has been booked on a count of first-degree intentional homicide, the police statement said.

According to police, they found the victim, whose name has not been released, when officers responded to a disturbance at MSI Auto Sales, in the 3000 block of Parmenter Street, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anderson was found in Madison about two hours later and arrested.

Jakira Anderson, 23, was arrested on a first-degree intentional homicide count after a shooting...
Jakira Anderson, 23, was arrested on a first-degree intentional homicide count after a shooting involving an employee at a Middleton auto dealership.(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand explained during a Monday afternoon news conference that investigators considered the shooting an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a threat to the greater community.

The investigation into the shooting is still underway. The police department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 608-824-7300 or Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be left online at P3Tips.com.

Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.
Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street.(NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023...
Sheriff’s Office identifies person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
ECFD Crews respond to fire at Banbury Place.
Crews respond to fire at Banbury Place
The first Chippewa Valley Burger Week features 20 participating restaurants and their signature...
The 1st Chippewa Valley Burger Week features 20 restaurants
Badgers knock off defending champs; Win seventh National Championship
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers and fellow Democrats introduce a new bill that would strike down Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin Democrats roll out bill to restore pre-Roe abortion laws
The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves one dead, five injured
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital receives Primary Plus Stroke Certification, highest ranking in the area
Election debate microphone
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates debate as voting begins
Rusk County drug seizure
K9 assists in drug seizure in Rusk County