Near average temperatures for the first few days of spring as scattered rain/snow chances return

Spring officially arrived late this afternoon, coming with near average temperatures and bright sunshine. Unfortunately these nice weather conditions will be on their way out, as the next front and low pressure system begins to work into the region. Tonight is starting off clear with high pressure centered up to our northwest, but clouds will start to increase overnight with lows in the mid 20s. A weak front that pushed through earlier will begin to lift back northward as a warm front, bringing the return of scattered precipitation on Tuesday. It will be a mainly cloudy and breezy day with highs around 40. There is a chance we could see a snow or rain shower into the afternoon, but much of the day will stay dry. As low pressure lifts through the Northern Plains and eastward, we should see a better chance for a round of rain and wet snow to slide through Western Wisconsin Tuesday night. The best chances to see any wet snow accumulations will be in our northern areas where an inch or so will be possible.

Low pressure and a warm front arrive from the west. (weau)

By early Wednesday a cold front will be passing through as low pressure tracks up to our north. A push of drier air should allow for any precipitation to end very early, leaving us with a mostly cloudy and dry day. Highs will be in the low 40s. There is some indication a bit more rain and wet snow may sneak back in from the south Wednesday night into Thursday, but this is not certain. For now we will keep just a slight chance in the forecast Thursday with highs again near 40. We have a very quick flow in the atmosphere that will carry a few more weather systems off the Pacific and into the central U.S. late this week, but most of the impacts look to stay more to the south. If this occurs, then we are looking at mainly dry weather Friday and into the weekend. Clouds may be mixed with sunshine at times, while temperatures inch a bit higher through the 40s but remaining very near average for late March.

