Rain/snow moves in later tonight with seasonable weather sticking around

Peeks of sunshine were seen across parts of the area this afternoon with quite a temperature gradient as a front remains stalled over Central Wisconsin. North of the boundary, afternoon highs only pushed into the 30s, while it was much more mild in Southern Wisconsin with widespread 40s and 50s. Clouds will thicken back up tonight as our next storm system tracks northeast through the Dakotas and into Northern Minnesota overnight. As the low draws closer and a warm front lifts back to the north, rain showers will overspread much of Western Wisconsin after midnight as temperatures are expected to run a few degrees above freezing. Meanwhile near and north of Highway 8, wet, heavy snow looks likely with an inch or two possible by daybreak tomorrow. Slick spots are possible for the morning commute with a lingering rain or snow shower possible, otherwise our mid-week will begin to dry out with intervals of sun and clouds as low pressure exits north of the state. Breezy winds are expected as they gradually shift to the west during the day with temperatures climbing back near normal in the 40s.

Low pressure exits Wednesday with drier air returning as high pressure approaches (WEAU)

Forecast guidance continues to indicate the potential for another round of rain and snow tomorrow night as a low develops to our south, while an upper shortwave approaches from the west. There is still some disagreement on how far north the precipitation will come, but there is now better consensus that Thursday will be dry with partly sunny skies as highs rise back up to around 40°. High pressure will then work into the Upper Midwest at night, clearing skies out with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures to close out the work week. For now, quiet weather is in the forecast for this last weekend of March, but some models show the possibility for precipitation Saturday as yet another low pressure system moves south of our area. This will be something to watch over the next day or two as the exact track remains in question, otherwise expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid-40s to low 50s in the Coulee Region. On Monday, a cold front will be located to our south with northerly winds and an upper trough carving out over Canada. Near to below average temperatures are possible as a result with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

