1 person hurt after vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21,...
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at about 6:29 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a grain cart near the intersection of Cty Tk BB and 870th Ave, Spring Valley, WI in Gilman Township.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at about 6:29 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a grain cart near the intersection of Cty Tk BB and 870th Ave, Spring Valley, WI in Gilman Township.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined an SUV operated by 52-year-old Rebecca Langhus of Elmwood, Wis. was traveling northbound on Cty TK BB when she struck a Timpte grain cart owned by 43-year-old Adam Webster of Elmwood, Wis. that was parked in the lane of traffic while getting filled from a semi-trailer.

According to the media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Langhus was taken from the scene by Spring Valley EMS to Western Wisconsin Health Hospital in Baldwin, Wis.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were Spring Valley EMS, Spring Valley Fire Department, United Fire Department, and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves one dead, five injured
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Rusk County drug seizure
K9 assists in drug seizure in Rusk County
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months

Latest News

Republican Wisconsin state Sen. Van Wanggaard, who chairs the Wisconsin Senate Judiciary...
Wisconsin Senate passes bill to clarify cash bail amendment
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/22/23)
According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller...
Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple school districts with swatting incidents Wednesday
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020,...
Sick days perk for Wisconsin lawmakers targeted