1 person hurt after vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County

GILMAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at about 6:29 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a grain cart near the intersection of Cty Tk BB and 870th Ave, Spring Valley, WI in Gilman Township.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined an SUV operated by 52-year-old Rebecca Langhus of Elmwood, Wis. was traveling northbound on Cty TK BB when she struck a Timpte grain cart owned by 43-year-old Adam Webster of Elmwood, Wis. that was parked in the lane of traffic while getting filled from a semi-trailer.

According to the media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Langhus was taken from the scene by Spring Valley EMS to Western Wisconsin Health Hospital in Baldwin, Wis.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were Spring Valley EMS, Spring Valley Fire Department, United Fire Department, and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.