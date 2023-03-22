CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards at strip club stop man with gun in Florida

Strip club security guards fight and detain an armed man in a devil mask trying to get into a club. (OBTAINED BY TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security guards stopped an armed man at a strip club in Florida.

Tampa police released security footage from Mons Venus strip club on Sunday.

They say Michael Rudman tried to walk into the club wearing a red and black devil mask and carrying a firearm.

Authorities say the security guard stopped a potential mass shooting at a strip club in Tampa. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

Before he could enter the club, security video shows a security guard grabbing the weapon.

The two fought as other security guards jumped in. They were able to disarm and subdue the man.

Police say three security guards suffered minor injuries from the struggle, but no one was hurt inside the establishment.

Rudman faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Police are looking for a motive for his actions as part of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves one dead, five injured
Rusk County drug seizure
K9 assists in drug seizure in Rusk County
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023...
Sheriff’s Office identifies person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Missiles, drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/22/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/22/2023 6 a.m.
A police officer places a barricade in front of Trump Tower, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in New...
Trump’s potential indictment caps decades of legal scrutiny
Police are searching for a mother who abandoned her newborn baby for two days outside of a home...
Newborn baby abandoned for days outside of home
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 3/22/2023