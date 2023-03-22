Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple schools with swatting incidents Wednesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls School District is one of a number of schools dealing with a swatting incident Wednesday morning.

According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller was a man with a heavy accent. He said there was a gunman at the high school. He did not designate a specific high school. Chippewa Falls Police responded and determined by 10:00 a.m. that there was no threat to any of the schools in the District.

Two weeks ago a juvenile was identified in a swatting incident at Chippewa Falls Schools.

Additionally, a media release from the Rice Lake Police Department states on Wednesday, March 22 around 9:04 a.m. authorities received a report of an active shooter at the Rice Lake Middle School. Multiple officers from several jurisdictions responded. The Rice Lake Middle School went into lockdown per their protocol. The building was searched, and no threat or injuries people were found. The call was a “swatting” call.

Our sister stations KBJR, and WSAW also report of swatting incidents occurring in Spooner, Superior, and Wausau Wednesday.

