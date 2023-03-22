Cold Thursday before temperatures return back to average with quiet weather through the weekend

Morning clouds and patchy fog gave way to peeks of sunshine this afternoon as a cold front moved through Western Wisconsin with breezy winds shifting to the west. Temperatures ranged from the 30s along and north of I-94 to the 40s further south. Low pressure will be tracking south of the state tonight with an upper shortwave trough sliding in from the west. This looks to bring another round of rain and wet snow showers along and south of the I-90 corridor overnight, while the rest of us remain dry with mostly cloudy skies. Lighter winds are expected from the north and northwest as lows drop into the mid and upper 20s. Clouds will be around tomorrow with increasing sunshine into the afternoon as high pressure builds out of the Dakotas. Although we will have sun, northerly winds will offset that as temperatures stay a few degrees below normal in the upper 30s to around 40.

High pressure takes hold with increasing sunshine and colder temps Thursday (WEAU)

With the high moving over Northern Wisconsin tomorrow night, clear skies will prevail as abundant sunshine rounds out the workweek with temperatures rebounding slightly above average in the upper 40s and low 50s for our southern areas. By Saturday, another storm system will be moving out of Northern Indiana into the Great Lakes Region, though our area is likely to avoid any impacts as sun and clouds start off the weekend with occasionally breezy north-northwest winds. Sunday will bring more quiet weather as a cold front passes to the southeast with seasonable temperatures in the mid-40s for this final weekend of the month. The start of next week brings the return of colder air as a second cold front moves through with west-northwest winds behind it. Highs Monday will only reach the low 40s with temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 30s Tuesday. There may be some precipitation chances early in the week as a few disturbances move through, but for now, confidence is low with intervals of clouds and sun expected.

