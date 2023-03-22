Honoring women in Jackson County for their volunteer work

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - From volunteering in food pantries to giving community members a ride, the women honored at the 28th Annual Women In History ceremony have helped make a difference in Jackson County.

“You volunteer is because you just have the time and the ability and you want to give back to the community. And you don’t do it for recognition. You do it because you care,” said Pam Johnson. She is one of the five women receiving the Women In History award among a dozen or so nominees.

The Jackson County Interfaith Volunteers host the event and partner with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Jackson County Aging and Disability Resource Center and Black River Memorial Hospital.

Johnson was part of the committee that started the ceremony back in 1996.

“And little did we know back in the mid 1990′s, when this program started, that it would just blossom and grow and grow year after year,” said Johnson.

The recipients come back each years to cheer on the next group of five recipients selected from a dozen nominees.

“They come and it’s with pride and joy that they have received this award,” said Johnson.

Recipients are notified by the Sheriff’s office, and Johnson received that letter in the mail this year.

She volunteered her time at a hospice center, helped the local theatre group with costumes and even sat on the board of Interfaith Volunteers.

“When I got my letter this year, having been on the committee all these years and now being a recipient, it just warms my heart so much,” said Johnson.

Sheriff Duane Waldera said while the Women In History program started long before his time, he knows it was important to his predecessors to continue the tradition.

“And now we have a chance to say ‘you’ve been overlooked in the past but we recognize you today and in the future for what you have done for the community. I think what is attribute to them is that they’re so organized and dedicated to that type of service. It can only be successful,” said Sheriff Waldera.

The recipients are decided by an antonymous panel made up of the four groups.

Jackson County residents have until the end of January each year to submit their nominees.

