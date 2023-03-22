Man, 23, dies in crash following pursuit by Wisconsin police

Police say a man who fled from officers during a pursuit that reached speeds of about 100 mph died early Wednesday after his car crashed into a ravine near Milwaukee
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A man who fled from police during a pursuit that reached speeds of about 100 mph (161 kph) died early Wednesday after his car crashed into a ravine near Milwaukee, police said.

The Cudahy Police Department initiated the pursuit around 3 a.m. after a vehicle with an improperly displayed registration was spotted speeding and deviating from its lane.

The pursuit went on for about 3.4 miles (5.5 kilometers), with speeds topping out around 100 mph (161 kph) before the officers terminated the chase after they lost sight of the car, police said.

About 40 minutes after the pursuit was terminated, the South Milwaukee Police Department located the vehicle in a ravine and discovered that the driver, a 23-year-old man, had died, WTMJ-TV reported.

Cudahy police later learned that the decreased man had a warrant for his arrest.

The crash is being investigated by the South Milwaukee Police Department.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller...
Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple school districts with swatting incidents Wednesday
The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves one dead, five injured
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months

Latest News

prison
Wisconsin lawmakers pass bill to clarify cash bail amendment
gavel
Wisconsin Assembly approves parole commission bill
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Legislature allows conversion therapy for patients
Sick days perk for Wisconsin lawmakers targeted