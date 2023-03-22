Man, 23, dies in crash following pursuit by Wisconsin police

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — A man who fled from police during a pursuit that reached speeds of about 100 mph (161 kph) died early Wednesday after his car crashed into a ravine near Milwaukee, police said.

The Cudahy Police Department initiated the pursuit around 3 a.m. after a vehicle with an improperly displayed registration was spotted speeding and deviating from its lane.

The pursuit went on for about 3.4 miles (5.5 kilometers), with speeds topping out around 100 mph (161 kph) before the officers terminated the chase after they lost sight of the car, police said.

About 40 minutes after the pursuit was terminated, the South Milwaukee Police Department located the vehicle in a ravine and discovered that the driver, a 23-year-old man, had died, WTMJ-TV reported.

Cudahy police later learned that the decreased man had a warrant for his arrest.

The crash is being investigated by the South Milwaukee Police Department.