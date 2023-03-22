Man guilty of killing Kenosha man whose body never found

Court gavel
Court gavel(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury Wednesday convicted a man of homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking in the death of a romantic rival whose body has never been found.

The Kenosha County deliberated about 10 hours over two days before finding Zachariah Anderson, 42, of Mequon guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, 40-year-old Rosalio Gutierrez, on May 17, 2020, inside the victim’s Kenosha apartment.

Several searches have failed to locate the body of Gutierrez.

Prosecutors said phone records, DNA and other evidence showed Anderson was tracking and visiting the victim’s apartment before he disappeared.

The defense argued investigators ignored other possibilities for the Gutierrez disappearance.

Anderson faces life in prison for his first-degree intentional homicide conviction. Sentencing is set for May 16, nearly three years to the day that Gutierrez was killed.

