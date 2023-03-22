Matt Moore pitches no-hitter for UW-Eau Claire baseball

DAVENPORT, FL. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire junior Matt Moore no-hit Bard College on Tuesday evening in Davenport, Florida and earning the 7-0 victory.

Moore needed 124 pitches to achieve the feat, striking out ten batters (including the final out) and walking two in the no-hitter.

The Stillwater, Minnesota native was making his second appearance for the Blugolds this season. He started the game by retiring the first seven batters he faced.

Moore’s previous best start was a five hit shutout of UW-Oshkosh last season in a 3-0 victory.

The win helped the Blugolds improve to even their record at 4-4 on the season.

UW-Eau Claire is back in action when they face Hobart and Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Witnessing history Blugold baseball throws a no hitter. #RollGolds pic.twitter.com/F95Bug2Ed5 — Sean Yengo (@yengosp) March 21, 2023

