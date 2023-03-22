Matt Moore pitches no-hitter for UW-Eau Claire baseball

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, FL. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire junior Matt Moore no-hit Bard College on Tuesday evening in Davenport, Florida and earning the 7-0 victory.

Moore needed 124 pitches to achieve the feat, striking out ten batters (including the final out) and walking two in the no-hitter.

The Stillwater, Minnesota native was making his second appearance for the Blugolds this season. He started the game by retiring the first seven batters he faced.

Moore’s previous best start was a five hit shutout of UW-Oshkosh last season in a 3-0 victory.

The win helped the Blugolds improve to even their record at 4-4 on the season.

UW-Eau Claire is back in action when they face Hobart and Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 17, 2023...
Sheriff’s Office identifies person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
ECFD Crews respond to fire at Banbury Place.
Crews respond to fire at Banbury Place
The first Chippewa Valley Burger Week features 20 participating restaurants and their signature...
The 1st Chippewa Valley Burger Week features 20 restaurants
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers

Latest News

Wisconsin has an 1849 law on the books criminalizing abortion. The only exception to the law is...
Governor Evers introduces bill repealing Wisconsin abortion ban
listening session
Rep. Tiffany Holds Chippewa County Listening Session
abortion ban
Gov. Evers Introduces Bill Repealing Abortion Ban
Sheila Lockwood (left) is picture with her son Austin and two other family members.
Heartbroken mother fights for tougher drunk driving laws in Wisconsin