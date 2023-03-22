Name of man killed in Middleton shooting released

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has named the man who died after a shooting at a Middleton auto dealership.

The medical examiner’s office stated that Kawsu Samba, 34, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Monday. His preliminary cause of death is homicidal firearm related trauma, the agency indicated.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office completed the forensic autopsy on Wednesday and noted that additional testing is underway.

The City of Middleton Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.

The suspect accused in the killing, Jakira Anderson, appeared in court Wednesday where her cash bond was set at $1 million. Anderson has been booked on a count of first-degree intentional homicide.

According to police, they found the victim when officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at MSI Auto, in the 3000 block of Parmenter Street.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller...
Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple school districts with swatting incidents Wednesday
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21,...
1 person hurt after vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020,...
Sick days perk for Wisconsin lawmakers targeted

Latest News

SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Village of Lake Hallie
Village of Lake Hallie hosts informational meeting on spring election referendums
Lake Hallie Hosts Meeting on Referendums
Lake Hallie Hosts Meeting on Referendums
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Antetokounmpo’s big night helps Bucks trounce Spurs 130-94