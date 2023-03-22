Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves one dead, five injured
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Rusk County drug seizure
K9 assists in drug seizure in Rusk County
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months

Latest News

The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
A superintendent donated a kidney to one of her teachers in need.
'That's pretty special': Superintendent donates kidney to teacher in need
The Sumter Police Department is reporting three kids and two adults have died after a shooting...
5 die, including 3 children, in South Carolina shooting
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill at Classical...
DeSantis to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law to all grades
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works