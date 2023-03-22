Sen. Tammy Baldwin reviews proposed Health and Human Services budget

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Tammy Baldwin is reviewing President Biden’s 2024 budget request for the Department of Health and Human Services.

She presided over a meeting reviewing the plan. The proposed 2024 budget would set aside $1.7 trillion in mandatory spending for HHS.

Baldwin says she’s pleased to see the proposed budget is continuing to prioritize mental health in America, and hopes to use the funding to strengthen the American economy.

“It’s critical that we strengthen our non-defense investments that support a stronger economy, keep our communities healthy and safe, and strengthen and expand our workforce,” Baldwin said.

The Health and Human Services secretary also testified at the meeting, highlighting the many successes the last few years. This includes a record high 300 million Americans now having health insurance.

