Sick days perk for Wisconsin lawmakers targeted

Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020,...
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020, to honor the victims of Wednesday's shooting in Milwaukee. (WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A perk that allows Wisconsin state lawmakers to apply the value of unused sick days to pay for health insurance premiums upon retirement is being targeted for elimination under a new bill.

The proposal circulated Wednesday by three Republicans would end the benefit going forward, but not take away accrued time for current lawmakers.

Members of the state Senate and Assembly currently receive about 10.5 sick days per year. Unused days accumulate and upon retirement convert to a credit that can be used to pay for the state’s retiree’s group health insurance premium.

According to the bill sponsors, only five other states offer the same benefit to retirees.

As of Feb. 1, the estimated value of accrued credits for the 132 members of the Legislature was more than $5.6 million, or nearly $43,000 per lawmaker. Last year, retired lawmakers used their credits to pay for more than $1.6 million in healthcare premiums, according to the bill sponsors.

The proposal from Sen. Mark Felzkowski and state Rep. David Steffen, both Republicans, would eliminate the ability to accrue new sick leave beyond the current term.

Because lawmakers don’t have to report when they are sick, they rarely claim the days resulting in the program becoming “almost entirely a post-retirement political perk,” the bill sponsors said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
The shooting happened near 14th and Concordia shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves one dead, five injured
Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Rusk County drug seizure
K9 assists in drug seizure in Rusk County
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months

Latest News

According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller...
Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple schools with swatting incidents Wednesday
Medical marijuana expansion bill passes in the house
Report: Wisconsinites spend millions on legal marijuana in Illinois
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/22/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/22/2023 6 a.m.