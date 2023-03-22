SportScene 13 for Tuesday, March 21st

By JD Danielson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAC baseball season is fully underway as the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds make history against Bard College.

Plus, the Blugolds softball team plays a doubleheader against Carleton and Grinnell.

Also, North High School’s baseball program is in the Jordan Fish coaching era as the Huskies prepare for the season opener.

Up at UW-Stout, tons of local teams compete in the indoor Blue Devil Invite track meet. A full list of results can be found here.

Finally, Wisconsin looks to punch their ticket to the NIT Final Four as they face Oregon in the quarterfinals.

