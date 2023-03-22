UW-Eau Claire Police train for potential active threats on campus

Officers with UW-Eau Claire Police are undergoing training to prepare for a potential critical incident.
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While students are off this week for spring break, one area university is using this time to do some training.

While most weeks the Davies Student Center on the UW-Eau Claire campus is a place for students to study, Tuesday night it became a classroom for police officers. They’re practicing how they’d respond to a threat like an active shooter.

“We’ll be doing different things like getting up a stairwell or navigating through the hallways or entering a classroom or a room, so there’ll be different techniques we’ll use as far as tactical response,” said Lieutenant Chris Kirchman with UWEC Police.

Kirchman said they’ve been doing this sort of training regularly since the early 2000s.

As they practice, one of the aims of their response is speed.

“Our goal is to train to get to that active threat as quickly as possible to stop that threat and get assistance to the wounded as quickly as possible,” Kirchman said.

In their work to be ready for any event, Kirchman said they take a look at real world scenarios to help them prepare for the worst case scenario.

“Every situation that occurs both in the United States and outside the United States, we constantly review that information when there are reports afterwards that we can review to see what occurred, what worked, what didn’t work,” Kirchman said. “It’s constantly adapting to those situations and finding better ways to do it.”

For students like Ashley Tindell, knowing police undergo this training makes her feel safer on campus.

“I’m really happy the officers are doing this and taking the time to figure out what they would do in an active threat situation,” Tindell said. “I mean, I, hopefully it never happens, but it just makes me feel a lot better that they’re taking time out of their busy week to do this.”

If an active threat should happen, UW-Eau Claire Police officers are doing what they can to be ready to respond.

To help prepare yourself for potentially dangerous situations, Kirchman recommends reaching out to your local law enforcement agencies to see if they offer trainings.

If you are a UWEC student or staff member, the university offers both online and in-person active threat response training.

