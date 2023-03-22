WAGNER TAILS: Zazu & Rem and Sid

TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A dog unsure about cats, and a cat who is not a fan of dogs are both available for adoption through the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

Rem is a four-year-old hound dog, and he has the ears to prove it. He has been in a foster home with children of all ages. Caretakers at TCHS describe him as very sweet.

He loves treats, car rides and playing outside. Rem gets along well with other dogs, and he’s still unsure about cats.

Zazu is approximately three years old. This orange tabby cat loves children, toys and treats. You can email by clicking HERE. You can also go to the website and click on the “adopt” tab.

--

Don’t adjust your TV, you are seeing another orange tabby cat available for adoption. Sid is also about three years old.

He arrived at the Dunn County Humane Society in November. Staff members at DCHS describe Sid as a wonderful cat. He loves to play with you, or he’ll grab a toy and entertain himself.

Sid is a big fan of cheek scratches! Click HERE for the online adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.