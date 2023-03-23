A beautiful finish to the workweek with near average temperatures into the first weekend of spring

Plenty of sunshine took hold across the area this afternoon as high pressure slowly traversed the Northern Plains. Northwesterly flow on the front side led to a cooler than average day with temperatures ranging from the 30s to the low 40s. Clear conditions continue tonight as the high center gradually builds into Northern Wisconsin overnight. Winds will become light to calm as a result, setting us up for decent radiational cooling as temperatures bottom out in the teens and low 20s with some single digit readings not being ruled out in our northern counties. As high pressure works eastward tomorrow, winds will shift out of the east and southeast as we get into return flow on the backside with blue skies and sunshine in store. It will be a milder end to this first week of spring as afternoon highs push into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds will then begin to increase tomorrow night as a storm system lifts out of the Lower Mississippi Valley and into the Great Lakes Region during the day Saturday. The current track looks to be well southeast of Western Wisconsin, therefore the start of our weekend will be dry with clouds and some filtered sunshine, as well as occasional breezes from the north-northwest. That said, if you have travel plans to the Madison or Milwaukee areas, expect travel impacts as those locations will likely see some snow accumulations. By Saturday evening, a cold front will have swept through Wisconsin to the southeast with partly to mostly sunny skies on tap Sunday as temperatures over the weekend climb near average in the 40s. Looking into next week, long-range forecast guidance begins to diverge as there is disagreement on a few upper-level disturbances that may potentially move across our neck of the woods. Meanwhile at the surface, a cold front looks to sweep through Monday morning with our next wave of high pressure following behind from the northwest. This will keep things dry early in the week with sun and clouds, but cooler temperatures as highs only top out near and just above the 40° mark. Sometime Wednesday and/or Thursday, there are indications that a low pressure system may develop to the southwest with some rain and snow showers looking possible during this timeframe. This will be something to watch in the coming days, otherwise below average temperatures appear favorable late-week.

