Black River Falls woman facing several charges including first degree intentional homicide

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls woman is facing several charges including first degree intentional homicide in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.

A criminal complaint shows 49-year-old Star Myers of Black River Falls is facing charges of count 1: first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon, count 2: hiding a corpse -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, count 3: possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater, count 4: maintaining a drug trafficking place -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, count 5: possession with intent to deliver cocaine (> 40g) -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, second or subsequent offense, count 6: possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g) -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, second and subsequent offense, count 7: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, second or subsequent offense.

According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Myers reporting a person missing since Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A deputy took her statement and entered the person as a missing person. On Friday, March 10, the Sheriff’s Office received information that indicated the person was not actually missing but dead as the result of foul play.

According to a criminal complaint, it was reported to authorities that that Myers had shot the victim in the head. It was also reported that Myers had made comments about what to do with the body.

A media release from the Jackson County District Attorney states, “Today in Jackson County Circuit Court, District Attorney Emily Hynek filed complaints against five individuals in connection with the homicide earlier this month of a Jackson County man previously reported missing. Star Myers is charged with first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. The other four individuals – Jeffrey Myers-Woychik, Savannah Pellett, Milton Haskins, and Gerardo Trevino -- are charged with offenses related to aiding Myers in attempts to conceal the homicide and the victim’s remains, among other charges. On March 9th, Star Myers contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and reported that she had not seen the decedent for two days. On March 10th, law enforcement received information that led to the execution of a search warrant at a Manchester residence owned by the decedent and Myers. Several individuals were arrested during that warrant, including Myers-Woychik and Pellett, and law enforcement identified evidence of drug trafficking, a significant number of firearms, and what was later identified as human remains. Through subsequent interviews and investigation, law enforcement determined that Myers had killed the decedent and attempted to conceal the remains.”

The media release from the Jackson County District Attorney also states, “This matter remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. All individuals retain their presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”

