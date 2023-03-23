Evers celebrates 13 years of Affordable Care Act

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Evers helped Wisconsinites celebrate the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act Thursday.

He was joined by Wisconsinites effected by the act to speak on how it has expanded access to quality, affordable health care. During his speech, Evers highlighted how the Affordable Care Act has given states the ability to expand Medicaid programs.

However, Wisconsin remains one of 10 states that denies additional federal funds to make the expansion possible.

“Unfortunately, time and time again in Wisconsin, Republicans rejected the opportunity to expand Medicare, not just once or twice, but three times in a row in the last term. And they’ve rejected that countless times over the last decade, too,” Evers said.

President Biden also spoke on the passing of the Affordable Care Act Thursday. He pledged to build on its success with the Inflation Reduction Act, and his recently proposed budget.

