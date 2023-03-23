Rusk County Deputy knocked unconscious from a fall during an arrest

Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious
Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious(MGN)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rusk County Deputy was knocked unconscious while taking a subject into custody.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office with arresting a man for a mental health commitment Wednesday afternoon.

During the process, a Rusk County Deputy hit his head after falling from an elevated position and was knocked unconscious. He was taken to an Eau Claire hospital by helicopter where he was released later that night and was able to go home.

The man who was arrested was transported to the Rusk County jail where he was turned over to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

