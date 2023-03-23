SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 22nd
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Like their crosstown rivals North, Memorial enters a new coaching era with their baseball team.
Also, standout Memorial swimmer Gabi Augustyn verbally commits to Harvard.
Plus, UW-Eau Claire announces the hiring of the new defensive coordinator for the football team.
Finally, the Blugolds baseball team plays a pair of nonconference games against Hobart and Kalamazoo.
