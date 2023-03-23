Summerfest announces 2023 lineup

(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)(KFYR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) -Summerfest has announced more than 100 headliners for the 2023 concert series.

The lineup includes Eric Church, Dave Matthews Band, ODESZA, Zach Bryan, Imagine Dragons, Earth, Wind & Fire, Noah Kahan, Ava Max, The Pretty Reckless, Sean Paul, Coi Leray, Three 6 Mafia, Buddy Guy, Smokey Robinson, Fleet Foxes, and more.

The series begins June 22 and runs over three weekends: June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8. Concerts are held at multiple stages including the BMO Pavilion and American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Tickets are on sale now.

The full lineup can be seen here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller...
Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple school districts with swatting incidents Wednesday
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21,...
1 person hurt after vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020,...
Sick days perk for Wisconsin lawmakers targeted

Latest News

Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious
Rusk County Deputy knocked unconscious from a fall during an arrest
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/23/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/23/2023 6 a.m.
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 3/23/2023
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday