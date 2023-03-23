Two people identified in Hortonville death investigation

Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people who died after an incident in Hortonville last weekend have now been identified by state authorities.

At around 11:24 a.m. Saturday, officers from Hortonville Police Department responded to a house on the 200 block of Spruce Street in Hortonville for a report of two unresponsive people. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased woman, Debra L. Schliepp, 66, and a man, Stuart G. Schliepp, 67, with serious injuries. Officers immediately began life saving measures and Mr. Schliepp was taken to a local hospital.

The Wisconsin DOJ said in a news release Thursday that Mr. Schliepp has since succumbed to his injuries.

There is no danger to the public at this time, the DOJ said.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading this investigation and is assisted by Hortonville Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Outagamie County Coroner’s Office and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Outagamie County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller...
Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple school districts with swatting incidents Wednesday
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21,...
1 person hurt after vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents
Flags fly at half-staff at the Wisconsin State Capital in Madison, Wisconsin, on Feb. 27, 2020,...
Sick days perk for Wisconsin lawmakers targeted

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (3/23/23)
Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious
Rusk County Deputy knocked unconscious from a fall during an arrest
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/23/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/23/2023 6 a.m.