$1M cash bond set for Black River Falls woman facing homicide charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls woman facing several charges in connection to a Jackson County death investigation appeared in court Friday.

Online court records show a $1,000,000 cash bond is set for 49-year-old Star Myers.

A criminal complaint shows Myers is facing charges of count 1: first degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon, count 2: hiding a corpse -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, count 3: possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater, count 4: maintaining a drug trafficking place -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, count 5: possession with intent to deliver cocaine (> 40g) -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, second or subsequent offense, count 6: possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (<=10 g) -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, second and subsequent offense, count 7: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine -PTAC, as a party to a crime, repeater, second or subsequent offense.

Sheriff Duane Waldera says on March 9, Myers reported a missing person. The Sheriff’s Office then received reliable information indicating the missing person was actually dead as the result of foul play.

The Sheriff says human remains were found on a property on County Highway O State Highway 27, near Black River Falls.

According to the criminal complaint, two people told investigators Myers shot the victim in the head in a bedroom after he told her about sleeping with other women.

When interviewed by investigators, Myers denied killing the victim. In addition to Myers, Jeffrey Myers-Woychik, Savannah Pellett, Milton Haskins, and Gerardo Trevino are charged with offenses connected to this case.

39-year-old Gerardo Trevino also appeared in court Friday. Trevino is facing charges of hiding a corpse, repeater, PTAC as party to a crime, and harboring/aiding a felon (A/B/C/D or unclassified felony/life), repeater, PTAC as party to a crime.

A cash bond of $25,000.00 was set for Trevino. court appearance is scheduled for April 19, 2023.

