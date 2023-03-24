66-year-old Woman missing in Chippewa County, authorities asking for publics help

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office searching for a missing 66-year-old.

According to a press release, Rose M. DeVolve was last seen in the Town of Lafayette at her home around 11 am Thursday. She was last seen wearing dark leggings, a dark green long coat with cream-colored fur around the hood, and black shoes. Rose left her home on foot and doesn’t have her cell phone.

If you think you may have seen Rose or know where she is, the Sheriff’s Office says to call (715) 726-7701 or submit a tip through the Chippewa County Crime Stoppers at (715) 944-39949.

