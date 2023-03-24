Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chippewa Falls Police, a call came in at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. The caller...
Chippewa Falls School District 1 of multiple school districts with swatting incidents Wednesday
Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious
Rusk County Deputy knocked unconscious from a fall during an arrest
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 21,...
1 person hurt after vehicle vs. grain cart crash in Pierce County
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer
DNR urges public to stop feeding deer during winter months
Erik Metzig
Wolf River double homicide: Son accused of killing parents

Latest News

This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah social media law requires parental permission for kids
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers
Authorities in Florida say Deputy Michael Milmerstadt has suffered a serious brain injury.
‘Deep sadness’: Deputy on life support after suffering brain injury while training