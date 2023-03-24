Chippewa Landscapes partnering with Chippewa Humane Association for Pet Food Drive

PET FOOD DRIVE
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley business is partnering with a pet shelter to help make sure adoptable pets have the food they need.

Chippewa Landscapes is organizing a Pet Food Drive for the Chippewa Humane Association. Those interested in donating can drop items off at the Chippewa Humane Association or at K-9 Clippers in Lake Hallie. You can also schedule to have your donations picked up.

Owner of Chippewa Landscapes, Tony Bender, says he wants to use the company’s platform to help the community.

“As dog owners ourselves, we have two labs at home, we wanted to reach out to the community, do something good. We thought the Chippewa Landscapes Facebook page would be a great platform to reach out and here we are,” Bender said.

The Food Drive goes until April 17. The hope is to make this Pet Food Drive an annual event.

