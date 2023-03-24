DNR and Wisconsin Conservation Congress holding Open Houses

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Conservation Congress are joining forces for Open House events next month.

Wisconsin Conservation Congress is an advisory group of delegates in all 72 counties across the state that help each county fight for environmental issues.

At the Open Houses, Wisconsinites are encouraged to come and vote for delegates in their county, as well as sit in on DNR board meetings to learn more about issues happening locally.

“It’s also an opportunity for them to learn a little bit more about the Congress, what we do, how we support citizens and what’s going on locally. You know, from a conservation perspective, from the department, the department’s going to be doing a lot of presentations about local projects that are going to be going on,” Terri Roehrig, Vice Chair Wisconsin Conversation Congress.

The Open Houses are scheduled to be held April 3-6 from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Additional information on where the Open House will be held in your county is available HERE.

