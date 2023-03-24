Man who shot Milwaukee cop, stole squad car gets 40 years

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison
(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jetrin Rodthong, 23, on Thursday for shooting Officer Herbert Davis III as the officer was investigating a report about a sick or injured motorist.

Rodthong, of West Allis, Wisconsin, had pleaded guilty in January to five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He originally faced eight felony charges.

In January 2022, Davis was called to check on a person in a vehicle who was sick or injured. Police said Davis initially found Rodthong slumped over in a vehicle before Rodthong attempted to flee on foot.

Davis and Rodthong then exchanged gunfire and both were struck, with Davis receiving two gunshot wounds, police said.

After the shooting, Rodthong stole Davis’ squad car and crashed into another vehicle. He then ran from the scene before being captured.

Davis, 27, had asked the court to sentence Rodthong to life in prison, while prosecutors sought a 40-year sentence and Rodthong's attorney requested a 20-year sentence.

The judge sentenced Rodthong to 40 years in prison, followed by more than 11 years of extended supervision.

Most Read

Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious
Rusk County Deputy knocked unconscious from a fall during an arrest
Star Myers
Black River Falls woman facing several charges including first degree intentional homicide
The 66-year-old went missing after leaving her home on foot.
UPDATE: 66-year-old woman missing in Chippewa County is found safe
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
Two people identified in Hortonville death investigation
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos watches as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the...
Evers’ budget for state building projects rejected, for now
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported...
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate OK with Jan. 6 participant
Hackers attack Wisconsin court system computer network
Newly appointed Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski is interviewed on Thursday, March...
Wisconsin’s new secretary of state surprised by appointment