New defense for murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness asks for new competency exam

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency hearing is scheduled for a woman charged in a gruesome murder in Green Bay. 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness is in court Friday to determine if she is mentally stable enough to stand trial.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and dismembering his body back in February of last year. She pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

During a different hearing a few weeks ago, she attacked her attorney in court. That attorney resigned from the case and Schabusiness’ new attorney has asked for another competency exam, saying the most recent exam from November doesn’t take factors like Schabusiness’ court attack into account.

In a newly filed court document, the new defense for Schabusiness connected her previous courtroom attack to a “mental breakdown” and called the November exam “stale.”

Schabusiness is currently being held in jail on a $2 million dollar cash bond.

