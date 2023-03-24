A new event to celebrate spring kicks off at the Reboot Social

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s Eaulectric because the Eaulectric Events hosted a Spring Equinox Celebration at the Reboot Social for guests 21-years-of-age and up.

The Eaulectric Garden offered an interactive experience of music, mapped visuals, and even a sound bath to celebrate spring on Friday, March 24.

For the first time from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. people could check out a new sight and sound experience. The Eaulectric event group set up all day Friday throughout the entire Reboot Social lounge to create it. Event Coordinator, Jimmy Vitt, said furniture was taken out of the main floor to create a dance floor and a LED light wall was put in.

During the event painters and artists will work on their art throughout the space and people can dance, eat, and soak in the art. Vitt said it is all about welcoming spring.

“Really something worth celebrating, especially when it’s dark out for so long and it’s actually getting brighter out, kinda getting happier,” Vitt said. “Also it’s just a celebration of spring as well, a celebration of life, everything growing up out of the ground.”

Tickets that are still available will be sold at the doors of the Reboot Social on Friday. Tickets cost $30 the day of the event. People can purchase food and drinks for a separate cost.

Vitt said he hopes to make the celebration an annual one.

