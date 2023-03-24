Reedsburg man wins $1.5 million in Megabucks jackpot

(WSAW)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Paul Kennedy, an electrician from Reedsburg, Wisconsin, won $1.5 million from the Megabucks jackpot this week. He is the second person from Wisconsin to win this year.

He purchased his ticket at Prairie Cenex in Prairie Du Sac on Saturday, March 18, and collected his winnings on Wednesday, March 22 at the Wisconsin Lottery offices in Madison.

Megabucks jackpot is a Wisconsin only lottery game. It has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The chances of winning are 1 in 6,991,908.

“I like to play Megabucks regularly because it’s a Wisconsin game,” Kennedy said in a Wisconsin Lottery press release.

