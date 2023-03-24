Rep. Derrick Van Orden introduces 2 Veterans’ Affairs Bills

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden is introducing two bills focusing on veterans and military families.

They’re referred to as the Employ Vets Act and the Protect Military Dependents Act.

The Protect Military Dependents Act works to ensure dependents receiving educational benefits are not punished when a service member loses benefits. The Employ Vets Act aims to help service members transition into life as a vet by giving them information about job opportunities.

Van Orden says the transition out of the military is one of the hardest periods for veterans.

“When you get out of the military, you take off your uniform, you want a purpose. You don’t have a job. You know you don’t you don’t have a rank and all this stuff. And unfortunately, it’s such a stressful time that that’s what a lot of our veterans commit suicide,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R) WI 3rd Congressional District, said.

Van Orden says vet issues are a personal matter for him due to his 26 years of service in the Navy.

