SportScene 13 for Thursday, March 23rd

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire football announces the hiring of Bob Dunn as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North baseball prepare for the new season hoping the work they put in over the winter pays off.

UW-Eau Claire softball splits a double-header with Hope College.

Also, Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella makes his PGA Tour debut.

The Chippewa Steel take on the Wisconsin Windigo in the midst of their playoff hunt.

