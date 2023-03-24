Spring thaw trail closure in place in Eau Claire Co.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Spring thaw trail closure is in place in Eau Claire County.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Park & Forest Department, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department is announcing that all single-track mountain bike/snowshoe (named) trails at Lowes Creek County Park are closed to all uses due to soft ground.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department states, “Soft ground makes the soil more prone to erosion with continued use at this time. The single-track bike trails are the narrower (named) trails that include snowshoe trails, mountain bike, and hiking trails (other than the ski trails). The wider (numbered) trails that were groomed for cross-country skiing will remain open for hiking, mountain biking, and pet walking at this time. The single-track (named) trails will remain closed to all uses until further notice. The department will announce when the trails reopen after conditions dry out. Pets must be kept on a leash no longer than 8 feet and under the owner’s control at all times.”

Questions can be directed to the Parks & Forest Department at 715-839-4783.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.