Spring thaw trail closure in place in Eau Claire Co.

(WABI)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Spring thaw trail closure is in place in Eau Claire County.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Park & Forest Department, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department is announcing that all single-track mountain bike/snowshoe (named) trails at Lowes Creek County Park are closed to all uses due to soft ground.

The media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department states, “Soft ground makes the soil more prone to erosion with continued use at this time. The single-track bike trails are the narrower (named) trails that include snowshoe trails, mountain bike, and hiking trails (other than the ski trails). The wider (numbered) trails that were groomed for cross-country skiing will remain open for hiking, mountain biking, and pet walking at this time. The single-track (named) trails will remain closed to all uses until further notice. The department will announce when the trails reopen after conditions dry out. Pets must be kept on a leash no longer than 8 feet and under the owner’s control at all times.”

Questions can be directed to the Parks & Forest Department at 715-839-4783.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious
Rusk County Deputy knocked unconscious from a fall during an arrest
Star Myers
Black River Falls woman facing several charges including first degree intentional homicide
The 66-year-old went missing after leaving her home on foot.
UPDATE: 66-year-old woman missing in Chippewa County is found safe
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
Two people identified in Hortonville death investigation
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Pinball machines on the first floor of the Reboot Social, in Eau Claire, WI.
A new event to celebrate spring kicks off at the Reboot Social
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/24/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 3/24/2023 6 a.m.
reboot
Spring Equinox Celebration at the Reboot Social
ag
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 3/24/2023