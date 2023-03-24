Wisconsin DOJ, factory farm reach $215K pollution settlement

File photo of gavel
File photo of gavel(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A factory farm has agreed to pay the Wisconsin Department of Justice $215,000 to settle pollution allegations.

The Legislature’s finance committee is slated to approve the deal during a meeting Tuesday. According to an analysis of the deal by the Legislature’s attorneys, the deal will settle allegations that Kinnard Farms improperly spread manure in Kewaunee and Door counties between 2018 and 2022, failed to timely submit an engineering evaluation for a feed storage area and failed to timely submit annual nutrient management plan updates.

The settlement also calls for Kinnard Farms to upgrade two waste storage facilities and a feed storage area.

The Kinnard operation includes 16 industrial farms with about 8,000 cows. The company has struggled with agricultural pollution for years as contaminants began showing up in private wells.

Kinnard Farms owner/operator Lee Kinnard said in a statement that the farms decided to settle rather than face a lengthy and costly dispute. He said the farms “look forward to pursuing state-of-the-art manure management technology.”

Kinnard Farms sued the state Department of Natural Resources in April 2022 over permitting changes that require the operators to limit the size of their herd and monitor groundwater for contamination. That lawsuit is still pending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Star Myers
Black River Falls woman facing several charges including first degree intentional homicide
Rusk County Deputy flown to hospital after being knocked unconscious
Rusk County Deputy knocked unconscious from a fall during an arrest
The 66-year-old went missing after leaving her home on foot.
UPDATE: 66-year-old woman missing in Chippewa County is found safe
Picture of involved house in Hortonville.
Two people identified in Hortonville death investigation
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
Summerfest announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Wisconsin DNR
DNR and Wisconsin Conservation Congress holding Open Houses
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Reedsburg man wins $1.5 million in Megabucks jackpot
Picture of Taylor Schabusiness during hearing March 24, 2023.
Green Bay murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness found competent to stand trial