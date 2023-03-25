Near to below average temperatures continue with our next precipitation chance coming later this week

Sunny weather took hold across Western Wisconsin this afternoon as clouds pulled away with a storm system lifting through the Great Lakes Region. Temperatures were seasonable once again with most places climbing into the 40s, while parts of the Coulee Region topped out in the low 50s. A weak cold front will traverse the state this evening with mostly clear skies taking us into tonight. Winds will become lighter from the west and northwest as low temperatures cool into the mid and upper 20s. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected as we close out this first weekend of spring with high pressure parked across the Northern Plains, while a low pressure system moves to our south. A few rain showers may graze parts of Vernon and Crawford counties, but the area will remain dry as afternoon highs rise back to around average in the mid and upper 40s.

Seasonable weather continues Sunday with high pressure moving in (WEAU)

On Monday, a cold front will be dropping down from the northwest with sun and clouds mixed across the region. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 40s, before colder air moves in at night as the boundary stalls out south and east of our neck of the woods. Meanwhile, a large upper low spinning near the Hudson Bay will reinforce the cooler conditions as highs Tuesday look to only reach the upper 30s and low 40s with plenty of sunshine as the next high pressure system settles in to our west. By Wednesday, a deep upper trough will begin carving out along the west coast with a surface low beginning to take shape in the Rockies. High pressure will slowly drift southeast out of the Dakotas, resulting in a dry mid-week with intervals of clouds and sun as temperatures only reach the upper 30s to around 40. On Thursday, winds will shift out of the southeast and become breezy as we get into return flow with our high situated to the east, while the next storm system begins to slide across the Central Plains. The exact track and timing remain uncertain, but it appears that we’ll begin to see rain developing sometime Thursday afternoon as the low approaches. Rain chances continue at night as a plume of milder air arrives from the southwest with lows being reached early in the upper 30s and low 40s, before temperatures appear to gradually rise overnight through the 40s. Low pressure will then track through and to the east on Friday with more rain, and perhaps, some thunder possible as weak instability looks to be present. Our high for the day is likely to come during the morning when we are forecast to top out around 50°, which would be the first time for Eau Claire this year! From there, a cold front will slide through from the northwest with breezy winds and temperatures cooling off during the afternoon. Sunshine looks to return as we kick off the month of April next weekend with highs running below average in the low 40s.

