Seasonable weather in store for the first weekend of spring

High pressure to the east led to beautiful weather today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising to around average throughout the area. Clear skies will stick around early tonight, before clouds begin to increase from the south as a storm system tracks northeast towards the Central Midwest overnight. Winds will shift to the east and northeast with low temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and around 30. Quiet weather will kick off this final weekend of the month as low pressure moves into the Great Lakes Region with intervals of clouds and sunshine expected across Western Wisconsin. Meanwhile in Southeastern parts of the state, a band of accumulating snow looks to develop, so you’ll want to plan accordingly if you have travel plans in that direction. Occasional breezes are likely from the north and northwest with a weak cold front passing through to the southeast as afternoon highs rise back into the mid and upper 40s.

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes with clouds and sun for Western Wisconsin (WEAU)

Sunday will bring similar weather with more sun and clouds mixed, though winds will be slightly lighter. By Sunday night into early Monday morning, another cold front is forecast to slide down from the northwest, stalling out just east of our area as we start out the work week with temperatures hovering in the 40s. High pressure will then start to work in on Tuesday with the return of abundant sunshine, while a low and front remain stalled to the east with colder temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40. Uncertainty still looms in the forecast mid to late week as the most recent forecast guidance continues to have disagreements on the timing of a large upper trough that will be moving out of the Western United States. At some point as this draws closer, a surface low looks to form in the Rockies and track across the Central Plains. For now, rain and snow chances are in the forecast both Wednesday and Thursday, with lingering precipitation not being ruled out on Friday. We will continue to watch this over the weekend as models come into better agreement on the exact track and timing of this next weather-maker. Temperature-wise, we are likely to stay a few degrees below average in the upper 30s and low 40s through the end of next week.

