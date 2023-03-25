Stanley area business expo comes back after 5 year hiatus

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - An expo looking to bring attention to area businesses is back in Chippewa County.

The Stanley Business expo was held at the Stanley-Boyd High School. And it featured 18 businesses who gave out samples and information on services they offer.

The businesses paid a fee and were able to set up shop in the halls of the high school.

The last time the Stanley Area Chamber of Commerce held the event was in 2017.

Ronald Haas with the chamber of commerce said he is glad so many community members showed up to support local business.

“I was actually surprised with the turnout we had from when it started. We had large crowds steady. It was very surpirsing to me with how many people showed up today,” said Haas.

He also said it is important to keep the dollars and business in the small town.

“Just to promote the business in town, getting people to shop local. That’s the life blood of the area. Try to keep everything as much as possible here,” said Haas.

The event is held every other year, but the chamber will try to bring back the event in 2024 and every subsequent year after.

