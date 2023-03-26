Cold case murder suspect from De Pere arrested after 34 years

Kelvin Keith Emmons is awaiting extradition to California
Murder Suspect Cold Case
Murder Suspect Cold Case(Fontana Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators never gave up. And found their murder suspect in De Pere, Wisconsin on March 15, 2023.

63-year-old Kelvin Keith Emmons from De Pere was arrested for the 1988 murder of Angel Martinez - the victim, from Cypress, California, was reported missing by his wife on the day of his disappearance, June 8, 1988, according to a news release published by the Fontana Police Department on their Facebook page. Martinez’ body was discovered in La Paz County, Arizona, on June 20, 1988.

On the day of his disappearance, Martinez had appointments with several individuals, but never arrived, states the release from authorities in California.

The case remained open from 1988 to 2023 and was worked by multiple investigators. Several rounds of forensic testing were conducted and on March 1, 2023 murder charges were filed and a warrant was issued for suspect Kelvin Keith Emmons, says the press release from Fontana.

It also reads that Fontana Police Cold Case Detectives and DA Investigators traveled to De Pere, Wisconsin on March 15, 2023 where the suspect resided. With the assistance of the De Pere Police Department, suspect Emmons was arrested and is now awaiting extradition to San Bernardino County where he will be tried for the murder of Angel Martinez.

Murder victim
Murder victim(Fontana Police Department)

